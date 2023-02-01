Mehbooba criticises anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today criticised anti-encroachment drive launched by the govt.
Talking to media persons, she alleged that the drive is a new “weapon” to “persecute” people and uproot them from their homes. She alleged that earlier the people were being harassed on one pretext or the other. “Now they are being harassed through anti-encroachment drive,” Mehbooba said.
Mufti stated that some of the people who were targeted through the anti-encroachment drive possessed their land since the time of Maharaja Hari Singh. She in this connection referred to Hotel Nedous related case.
PDP President alleged that first a wedge was created between various sections of people, and now they are creating a wedge between the rich and the poor. “They say that they are going against the rich, while the truth is that the houses of poor people are being demolished,”she alleged.
The former chief minister also alleged that the drive is a part of the corruption mechanism in J&K. Mehbooba stated that this is part of corruption. She alleged that they want to take money from the rich and votes from the poor.