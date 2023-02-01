Mehbooba criticises anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today criticised anti-encroachment drive launched by the govt.

Talking to media persons, she alleged that the drive is a new “weapon” to “persecute” people and uproot them from their homes. She alleged that earlier the people were being harassed on one pretext or the other. “Now they are being harassed through anti-encroachment drive,” Mehbooba said.

Mufti stated that some of the people who were targeted through the anti-encroachment drive possessed their land since the time of Maharaja Hari Singh. She in this connection referred to Hotel Nedous related case.