Mehbooba defaming ECI: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party, national general secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh today said that the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti tried to defame Election Commission of India (ECI) out of frustration after sensing her political ground loss.

In a statement issued here, Tarun Chugh said that Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Election Commission of India.

“Her allegation that the Election Commission of India has become a puppet of BJP purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.