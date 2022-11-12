Mehbooba defaming ECI: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party, national general secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh today said that the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti tried to defame Election Commission of India (ECI) out of frustration after sensing her political ground loss.
In a statement issued here, Tarun Chugh said that Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Election Commission of India.
“Her allegation that the Election Commission of India has become a puppet of BJP purely reflects her frustration, as she is aware of her party's downfall in the democratic set up in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
She further said that "These politicians have always won riding on the boycott calls and proxy voters. They have misused the peoples' emotions and it was all good till the things suited them according to their plans. Now, when these politicians know that they cannot win on these petty gimmicks, they have started questioning the integrity of the Election Commission of India."
Chugh said, "You have enjoyed all the official luxuries and enjoying them till date legally or illegally but never hesitate to question the integrity of these highest institutions for your own benefit. The Election Commission of India is an unbiased agency working on its own and its working pattern is lauded all over the world.
Therefore, he advised the former chief minister to stop speaking and acting on the lines dictated by Pakistan.