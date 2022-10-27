Mehbooba frustrated by PM Modi's public outreach, youth engagement: Tarun Chugh

"Mehbooba Mufti is availing Z plus security. She is being guarded by Police, CRPF and other security agencies. She is availing every benefit from New Delhi. But unfortunately she is simultaneously uttering words against the country and its sovereignty, which is intolerable and unacceptable", the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader said that Mehbooba like politicians are playing politics with innocent masses of J&K and it is why she is trying to incite and provoke youth of Kashmir against the country but the youth are very much aware about PM Modi's youth-friendly policies.

He said the youth of J&K have started their new journey under PM Modi's leadership. They have left stone pelting, hartals etc and have been much benefitted by PM Modi's “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas” initiative which has irked the regional political parties deeply.

The BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh added the BJP believes all citizens of the country as a single clan. "Whether you belong to Kashmir or UP, Madya Pradesh or Mizoram, every citizen is same and is entitled to avail every right within the constitution", he said.