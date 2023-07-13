Mehbooba Mufti disallowed to move out: PDP

Srinagar: PDP today alleged that its president Mehbooba Mufti was not allowed to come out of her residence here to pay tributes to July 13,1931 martyrs.

In a statement the party said,“Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the President of the PDP was detained illegally and barred from coming to offer her tribute to the martyrs of July 13.”

The statement also alleged that a group of youth and senior leaders from PDP were detained for staging a peaceful candle light protest in connection with July 13, 1931 incident. Those who were seen detained included Abdul Qayoom Bhat District President Srinagar Mohit Bhan General Secretary Organisation Youth PDP Najmu Saqib Coordinator South Kashmir Youth PDP , Arif Laigroo Constituency Incharge Habba Kadal, Rouf Bhat spokesperson and scores of members from Youth Wing of PDP, the statement said