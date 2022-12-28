Mehbooba Mufti holds party meeting of Habba Kadal zone

During the meeting Mehbooba urged the participants to hold atleast two zonal level meetings during the month.

PDP President also urged the leaders and workers to get ready for coming Municipal Elections. He urged them to reach out to the people with party’s pledge that PDP will vouch for the lost rights of people of J&K.

Besides, Mehbooba also asked the workers and leaders to carry out massive membership drive across.

Party General Secretary, Dr Mehboob Beg urged the participants to reach out to every house hold in their constituencies. He said that party is meant to represent the aspirations of the people of J&K. He said party will fight for rights of people of J&K till last breath.