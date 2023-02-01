Mehbooba Mufti instigating public: BJP

“Her call to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unitedly rise against the administration is a clear act of provocation against the government that is implementing the orders of the Honourable High Court. In doing so she has once again displayed her hatred for the constitutional authorities and Indian Army by involving the LG and Army authorities and terming Raj Bhavan and Badami Bagh Cantonment as encroachment of the state land,” he said.

Blaming Mehbooba Mufti for spinning lies to provoke the people Brig Gupta reminded her that the Army is in occupation of the land that belonged to the erstwhile state forces of the Maharaja as it was decided to hand over the possession of such land to the Indian Army after the unilateral ceasefire declared by Pandit Nehru in 1948. In fact, the palatial bungalows occupied by the politicians on Gupkar Road, which earned them the title of Gupkaris, also belong to the Army as it was the property of the state forces, he added.