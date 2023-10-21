Mehbooba Mufti leads PDP protest against killings in Gaza

Srinagar: PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti led a protest by her party against the killings in Gaza. She urged the international community to pressurise the Israel for a ceasefire.

The PDP leaders and workers assembled and took out the protest rally outside their party office. They were raising slogans against the killings in Gaza and demanding a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed. They tried to march towards Lal Chowk. However, they were not allowed and were stopped, reports said.

Talking to media persons, Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the killings and described it as grave injustice in Palestine. She added that war needs to end. “ The international community must intervene and pressurise Israel for a ceasefire,” she said.

Referring to the protest by her party, Mehbooba stated that it is against the atrocities being faced by the people of Gaza. “ It is a humanitarian issue and needs to be solved on humanitarian grounds. UN must play its role," she said.

The PDP President stated that world must not act as a silent spectator to what is happening in Palestine, where 1500 children are among thousands of people killed .