Mehbooba Mufti offers condolence to Khursheed Alam

Srinagar, Dec 18: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today visited the residence of Mohammad Khurshid Alam to express her heartfelt condolences on the demise of his mother, a press release said.

Mehbooba Mufti conveyed her deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family. She shared words of solace and support, recognising the profound impact that the loss of a mother holds within the fabric of one’s life.

“Losing a parent is an irreplaceable loss, and our hearts go out to Mohammad Khurshid Alam and his family during this difficult time. May the memories of her love and kindness provide comfort in these moments of grief,” she said.

Mehbooba was accompanied by party Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri and party leaders Qayoom Bhat, Mohit Bhan , Arif Laigaroo, Dr Ali Mohammad Wani, Abdul Hameed Kosheen , Ghulam Qadir Shawl, Mohammad Altaf , Mohammad Shafi Kundangar , Fayaz Reshi, Bilal Sofi, Omar Dar, Ali Mohammad Baba, Abdul Hameed, and Aman Zargar. The visit was a gesture of compassion and solidarity during this period of bereavement, the press release said.