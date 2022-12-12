Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on unique alpha-numeric code irresponsible: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described as irresponsible the statement of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti that creating of unique alpha-numeric code for J&K families is another surveillance tactic.
Talking to media, Rana also described as fixed in Delhi the 1996 assembly elections in J&K, through which National Conference had got a brute majority and Dr Farooq Abdullah had become the chief minister.
He added that only three free and fairs assembly polls in J&K were held during the BJP’s rule in centre in 1977, 2002 and 2014.
“ Mehbooba Mufti is a senior leader and former chief minister and she should not make irresponsible statements. Creation of unique alpha-numeric code for families is for the benefit of common people through better governance and delivery.
Through such a move the people will get directly benefitted by various schemes and role of middle men will come to an end. Aadhar card is already there and creation of family IDs will further improve the system of governance and delivery,”he said.
Asked to comment on NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah’s statement regarding interference in coming assembly polls, the senior BJP leader said,” Indian army is highly professional and the best in the world. It has never indulged into politics or tried to weaken democracy. We are proud of our army , who has been offering great sacrifices for safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country.”