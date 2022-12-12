Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on unique alpha-numeric code irresponsible: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described as irresponsible the statement of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti that creating of unique alpha-numeric code for J&K families is another surveillance tactic.

Talking to media, Rana also described as fixed in Delhi the 1996 assembly elections in J&K, through which National Conference had got a brute majority and Dr Farooq Abdullah had become the chief minister.

He added that only three free and fairs assembly polls in J&K were held during the BJP’s rule in centre in 1977, 2002 and 2014.