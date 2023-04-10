Mehbooba playing in hands of Pakistan, China: Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that she was "dancing to the tune of foreign forces like Pakistan and China".

He said it is time Mehbooba started looking at various development works that have been executed during Modi's term as prime minister. Chug said J&K has entered a new era where tourism is more important than terrorism. The Youth of the J&K has new dreams in his eyes.

“A new history of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir. Working at Cancer Institute, AIIMS, NIT, Mini LiteM, Cluster University, Srinagar. UT is far ahead in the country in terms of the tourism sector. But unfortunately Mehbooba Mufti ji is not watching these incidents,”the BJP leader said.