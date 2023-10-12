‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ will empower India's youth: Kavinder

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today said that “Mera Yuva Bharat” will empower India’s youth.

He commended the Modi government for launching “Mera Yuva Bharat,” an autonomous body that will serve as an overarching platform for youth development and youth-led development.

In a statement he said that “Mera Yuva Bharat” is a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will harness the immense youth energy for nation-building. He said that the platform will provide young people with opportunities to engage in voluntary work, access resources and opportunities, and become agents of community change.

He said that “ Mera Yuva Bharat” is a testament to the Modi Government's commitment to youth development. He urged all young people to take advantage of this opportunity and to participate actively in the nation-building process.