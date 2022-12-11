Mir appointed Coordinator Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu: Al meeting of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chaired by AICC J&K Incharge Rajani Patil (MP) in Jammu was held yesterday to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K UT, a press note said.

Former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir was appointed as Coordinator Bharat Jodo Yatra, who will look after the preparedness, operations and other necessary measures that are to be taken up with regard to successful Yatra.

The meeting also appointed two Co-Coordinators from Jammu as well as Kashmir.