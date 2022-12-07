Misleading slogans of autonomy, self rule landed thousands of youth in jails or graveyards: Altaf Bukhari

He further said, “But, Apni Party wants to put an end to the exploitative politics of these traditional parties. We have a vision for a better future for J&K and its people. We will lead people to peace and prosperity, and not to jails and graveyards. Unlike the traditional political parties, Apni Party does not believe in the politics of deception.”

Emphasizing on sustained peace, he said, “J&K people, who have been suffering for quite a long time, deserve a sustained peace now. Only a durable peace will pave the way for the prosperity and development of this land. We cannot afford to let our youngsters suffer continually. Our youth deserves a peaceful and prosperous life. I assure you that Apni Party will keep striving for a better and promising future for the young generation.”

While extending his gratitude to the people for attending the rally despite the unpleasant weather, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari urged them to fully support Apni Party’s agenda. He said, “It gives us strength to see people thronging in our rallies. Your presence indicates that you fully trust Apni party’s agenda and policies. Today, I want to assure you that Apni Party will never mislead or misguide. We will lead you to peaceful and prosperous Jammu Kashmir.”

He further said, “I assure you that a peaceful and prosperous environment will pave the way for everything that is important for J&K and its people. Political and economic empowerment to the people is possible only when we have a conducive environment here.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari reiterated that Apni Party will make every effort to ensure the jailed youth are released. He said, “We have already begun the process to get our youngsters out of the jails. I promise you that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the detainees are released to restart their peaceful life with their families.”