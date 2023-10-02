Modern education, religious teachings both imperative: Khatana

Jammu: BJP MP Rajya Sabha Engineer Gulam Ali Khatana urged the youth to work hard to learn modern education and ‘Deeni Taleem’ (religious education) too as both were imperative.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of ‘Ek Haath Mein Quran, Ek Haath Mein Computer” was aimed at bettering the lot of Muslim community especially downtrodden and backward classes which did not get benefits during the last 70 years.

Addressing a gathering at Madarassa Markaz Al-Marif at Bhatindi to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organized by the locals, Khatana said that Prime Minister Modi transformed the whole thinking about the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and turned his dreams into action. “Earlier October 2 was just a holiday, now it is a true tribute in the form of ‘Swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi when the whole nation is galvanized to clean surroundings on the call of PM Modi,” he said.