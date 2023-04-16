Modi accomplished Patel’s unfinished task in J&K: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accomplished Sardar Patel’s unfinished task in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in J&K, in the garb of Article 370, those who were votaries of the Article were actually misusing it to sustain themselves in power. “Otherwise, what was the political logic of holding back social reforms like the Dowry Prohibition Act 1961, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 etc., if not to appease certain sections of society for vote bank,” he asked.

Speaking as chief guest at “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” celebration here, Dr Jitendra said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in the integration of more than 560 princely states to constitute the post-independence Indian Union.

“Unfortunately, Patel was not allowed to handle Jammu & Kashmir because the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru thought that he knew J&K better. Later, Nehru also declared a unilateral ceasefire and thus prevented Indian forces from retrieving back the present ‘Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir’ (PoJK) from the Pak intruders,” he said.