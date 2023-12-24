Modi government committed to welfare of every section: Sat Sharma

Jammu, Dec 24 : senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of every section of the society.

According to a press release, he was addressing a monthly meeting of party here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Talab Tillo Mandal was held under the Presidentship of Keshav Chopra Mandal President today at Shree Guru Ravi Dass Sabha Talab Tillo in which the ongoing programmes were reviewed.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the works done during the last one month and also to make strategy for upcoming programmes of the party.

Speaking on the occasion Sat Sharma said that the Modi government is committed for the welfare of every section of the society. He also appreciated the work of Talab Tillo Mandal team and said that the Mandal team is doing commendable work for the Party.

Speaking on the occasion Parmod Kapahi reviewed the status of ongoing Booth Jan Samvaad Abhiyaan and discussed upcoming programmes of the party. He also applauded the work of Talab Tillo mandal and acknowledged their commendable efforts in serving the downtrodden sections.

Keshav Chopra thanked the mandal team for their work in strengthening the party at grass root level. He said that organising these meetings gives us a platform to make plans for upcoming programmes of the party and reviewing previous programmes. Keshav also assured the leaders that he along with his team will continue work for the weaker sections.

Ayodhya Gupta and Dr Pardeep Mahotra while speaking emphasized on the importance of providing door step services of Modi government schemes to the common man.