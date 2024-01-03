Modi government ensured improved ease of living for everybody: BJP

Jammu, Jan 3: Senior BJP leader Sat Sharma today said that Narendra Modi government through its strong policies and decision making capacity has ensured improved ease of living for everybody.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully improved the key areas like healthcare facilities, infrastructure, women empowerment, foreign policy, farmers’ welfare, initiatives for poor and marginalised in the last 10 years According to a press release, Sat Sharma was addressing a public grievances camp held at party headquarter here. “The Modi government has ensured consistent and dedicated effort to uplift the socio-economic status of underprivileged classes. The union government has taken every necessary step to address the pending and unaddressed issues,”he said.