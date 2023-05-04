Modi govt dedicated to development of every remote region: Ashok Koul

Jammu: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that the Modi government is dedicated to the development of every remote region which was earlier continuously ignored by the previous governments.
According to a press not he was addressing a meeting of senior party workers from Poonch.
Former MLC Pardeep Sharma, DDC Sohail Malik, Prabhari District Poonch Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Sharma District President Poonch and other senior party leaders also accompanied him in the meeting.
While addressing a meeting of Constituency Core Committee and prominent party leaders, Ashok Koul sought the reporting of Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan (BSA) and emphasised on the role of strengthening the organization at booth level before facing the forthcoming elections.
Ashok Koul stressed that all the party's organisational programmes must be done with the involvement of the prominent civil society members like representatives of social organisations.
He said that BJP is the home to everyone, so BJP workers should go to everyone and be accessible to everyone.
Koul also reviewed the party's ongoing organisational programmes in the constituency especially focusing on PM's Mann Ki Baat and stressed that the programmes to listen to the popular AIR series 'Mann Ki Baat' must be organised with the same spirit every month in the future in their respective booths.