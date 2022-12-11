Modi govt dedicated to those left out of mainstream: Dr Jitendra

Kathua: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government was dedicated to those who were left out of mainstream by the previous governments.

The Union Minister was addressing a ‘Divyang Parivar Maha-Sammelan’ organised here at the initiative of a social organisation “Saksham.”

Earlier on his arrival here, he was received by a large number of supporters and prominent political leaders including former minister Rajiv Jasrotia, former MLAs Kuldip Raj and Jagdish Raj Sapolia, DDC members led by vice chairman Raghunandan Singh Babloo, Municipal Councillors and chairmen, former Board chairman Rashpal Verma, BJP president Gopal Mahajan, former president Prem Nath Dogra, Mandal presidents, Mahila Morcha president and her team, BJYM office bearers and others.

In his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that from the day PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India, certain drastic steps were taken by him for the welfare of Divyangs. “Be that the fee remission for Divyangs in Civil Services Examination, two choices of home cadre for Divyangs qualifying civil services examination, increase in reservation for Divyangs from 3 percent to 4 percent, increase in the Divyang pension etc., every other step has been taken by this government for the welfare of Divyangs,” he added.