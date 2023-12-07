Modi govt did justice to all sections in J&K : Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Dec 7 : J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government has done justice to all the sections of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a press conference here. Ravinder Raina lauded the Modi government and thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah for the historic decision to nominate MLAs in J&K Assembly, which has been passed in Lok Sabha. He said with this historic step, women, Kashmiri displaced and PoJK refugees would be nominated as MLAs in the Assembly of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Several communities faced injustice in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, but their voices remained unheard over the decades. Now the Modi government has empowered these communities as now the nominated MLAs would be able to represent their community issues in the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Raina.

The BJP leader stated that these communities faced innumerable difficulties during the course of the time including displaced communities from either PoJK or Kashmir and now the Modi government has provided justice to them. “The Modi government has sincerely worked for these neglected communities, for which we thank the PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Modi government believes in the mission of

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas’ and has worked for every section, has done justice to them,” said Raina. Raina further said that the women would feel more empowerment here with the 33 percent reservation. PoJK refugees feel empowered now. The Gujjar-Bakerwal, Gaddi-Sippi are given forest right Act, SC ST Atrocities Act, and political reservation has been given. In 2009, NC, Congress and PDP conspired against these people and brought ban on inter-district recruitment ditching Gujjar-Bakerwals, he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the Pahari community received justice with the efforts of the Modi government. He stressed that their reservation will not snatch any other community’s quota, making clear that there will be no dilution of the 10 percent reservation of Gujjar-Bakerwals.

The OBC community, which includes nearly 40 sub-castes, will also receive justice, which earlier received criminal injustice for 70 years by NC, Congress and PDP governments.