Modi govt ensured J&K’s march towards peace,prosperity: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Modi government ensured J&K’s march towards peace and prosperity.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function here. Prominent civil Society members from Kishtwar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of senior party leaders at J&K BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
J&K BJP President formally welcomed the new entrants in a programme organised by party General Secretary Sunil Sharma.
“J&K was once hovering into the darkness of uncertainty, marred by the corrupt, illegal and anti-national activities being promoted by certain mainstream political parties. Now, with the Modi government’s commitment, decisive administration and good governance model, J&K has started its march towards being the land of peace and prosperity,” said Raina while welcoming the new entrants.
“Today, with its people centric development policies, the BJP has become the voice of Jammu & Kashmir residents. BJP has not only reached the masses but has become the part and parcel of life of every common citizen of India,” said Raina.
Raina added that with its clear policies, BJP has been able to attract every person from the social and political arena, who yearns to serve the society and the Nation with zeal.
Sunil Sharma, while welcoming the new entrants, expressed pleasure that prominent members of civil society have joined BJP to serve the people. He said that the party believes that their resourceful services will not only benefit the people and the organization in Kishtwar, but they will be equally beneficial for J&K as a whole.