Modi govt ensured J&K’s march towards peace,prosperity: Ravinder Raina

“J&K was once hovering into the darkness of uncertainty, marred by the corrupt, illegal and anti-national activities being promoted by certain mainstream political parties. Now, with the Modi government’s commitment, decisive administration and good governance model, J&K has started its march towards being the land of peace and prosperity,” said Raina while welcoming the new entrants.

“Today, with its people centric development policies, the BJP has become the voice of Jammu & Kashmir residents. BJP has not only reached the masses but has become the part and parcel of life of every common citizen of India,” said Raina.