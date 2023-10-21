Modi govt ensured massive development in rural Bharat: BJP

Jammu, Oct 21: Senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured massive development in the rural and allied infrastructure to bridge the gap between rural and urban life.

According to a press note, he was speaking during the listening of public grievances at BJP Headquarters here.

While group of villagers, belonging to the border villages resented the host of issues faced by them regarding the irrigation, recent hailstorm and other issues. Ashwani Sharma assured them that the Modi government recognises rural infrastructure as cornerstone of overall development of the nation.

The BJP leader said that Modi government is constructing rural roads on priority, promoting village industries, providing easy loans with high subsidy, upgrading water and electricity infrastructure in rural areas. He mentioned schemes like “Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojana”, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and many others for the ensuring the welfare of the farmers and their yield in normal and difficult times.

Ashwani Sharma maintained that the party at all levels has already brought up the issues of the farmers and assured them of their early results.