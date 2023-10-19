Modi Govt has touched new developmental heights in J&K: BJP

Jammu: J&K BJP General Secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal today said that Modi government has touched new developmental heights in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function. He said it is for the first time that a government at the centre has created history by doing splendid and marvelous work for the Jammu and Kashmir thus taking development to its new heights and welfare of the people, who had been deprived of many basic rights under the previous governments of Congress and others.

The BJP leader added that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the credit of being the first dispensation at the centre which took one decision after the other with the sole motive of delivering justice and treating all equal in all matters and at all levels.

Dr Manyal said that in view of the 2024 general elections, the party has decided to undertake a three month 'Booth Jan Samwad Abhiyaan' across the UT. He said that the selected activists of the party will reach the people at Panchayat and Ward levels to educate them about the splendid works of development and welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this campaign will be commencing on October 24.