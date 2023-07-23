Modi Govt realising dreams of people of J&K: Kavinder

Jammu: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta said that the BJP Government led by PM Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of the people of J&K by ensuring holistic development and prosperity.

Addressing a gathering after starting development works in different wards of Jammu city, Kavinder said that BJP through its strong credentials has proved today that democracy has fully flourished in India when it gave chance to Narendra Modi, a leader from a humble background to sit on the highest chair of the country, a press release said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister said that peace and progress is the mission of BJP-led Government at the Centre and the way the development is being carried out sooner than later all the dreams of the people of J&K will be realized without discrimination, prejudice or lopsidedness.

He said the revolutionary steps taken by the Modi-led dispensation including abrogation of Article 370 made it possible for the people to avail all the benefits which were readily available to their counterparts in other parts of the country but the same were denied to J&K residents due to short sightedness of political class that ruled the region in the past over 70 years.