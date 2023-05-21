Modi govt successfully steered J&K out of morass, turmoil: BJP

Jammu: Yudhvir Sethi, Vice President BJP J&K unit said that Modi Government through its out of the box endeavours has successfully steered Jammu and Kashmir out of morass and turmoil.
According to a press note, the senior BJP leader was addressing a Parishikshan Shivir in Rajouri on Sunday in connection with completion of nine years of BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He announced that the party is going to organize a month-long campaign ‘Nau Saal Bemisal’, in which intellectual meetings, door to door campaigns, and rallies will be organized starting May 30, 2023. BJP leader also laid stress up strengthening the organizational structure of the Party. He also discussed upcoming programmes and special programs to be organized by the party in near future.
Yudhvir Sethi said that the nine years of Modi government remained momentous and fruitful for the country as many historical steps were taken in these years with the top notched move of abrogation of Article 370, which changed the course of life of people of J&K as normalcy and peace returned and days of turmoil ended successfully. He said, “It was only the BJP Government under which Kashmir has witnessed drastic change as days of turmoil are over and peace has started knocking doors.”