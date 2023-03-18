Modi govt working hard to provide benefits to people: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Modi government is working hard to provide benefits to the people including every neglected and oppressed section of society.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function. Social worker Er TK Sharma along with supporters joined BJP in presence of Raina at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
"Er TK Sharma has provided his valuable services in the PHE department and recently retired from the services, he has decided to dedicate his services to the BJP family to strengthen the hands of Modi ji. He belongs to the RS Pura and has always served the society actively while in government service," said Ravinder Raina.
“The Modi government has been working hard to provide benefits to every neglected and oppressed section of society like PoJK refugees, WPRs, OBCs, STs, Women, Gujjar, Bakkarwals, Pahadis, LoC residents. This has attracted the love and faith of people of J&K in BJP," said the BJP leader.