Modi govt working tirelessly for ensuring social justice: Raina

Jammu: J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina Sunday stated that the government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working tirelessly to fulfil the dream of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar by ensuring social justice to all.

He was addressing the gathering, while attending two programmes at Gole Basti Ward No 31 and Kabeer Basti Ward No 40 of Talab Tillo Mandal.

The programmes were organised under J&K BJP’s ongoing "Basti Sampark Abhiyan" to reach out to underprivileged classes, especially the Scheduled Castes (SC) community and highlight the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their empowerment.

Raina was accompanied by BJP SC Morcha president and former MLA Neelam Langeh; Mandal president Talab Tillo Keshav Chopra; Municipal Councillor and Prabhari Nowshera Sanjay Baru; BJP JKUT media incharge Dr Pardeep Mahotra; district general secretary Kuldeep Kandhari; councillors Jeet Angral, Neelam Nargotra, Mohinder Kumar besides others.

Prior to the programme, Raina paid obeisance at Guru Ravi Dass Mandir. A large number of people including women from the SC community participated in the programme.

The programmes were organized by district president Minority Morcha, Councillor Sucha Singh and district Jammu president SC Morcha Chaman Lal Bhagat.

Speaking on the occasion, Raina highlighted the schemes and programmes of the Modi government and said that it (government) was committed to uplift the weaker sections and Dalits were getting due respect from it (Modi government).

Neelam Langeh and Sanjay Baru said that the schemes of the Modi government made credibility among the Dalit community. “No government has done as much as the Modi government has done for the welfare of Dalits,” they said.

Keshav Chopra and Dr Pardeep Mahotra said that during the last 9 and half years, a large number of schemes were launched for the benefit of every section of the society and the SC community got special attention in all matters and at all levels.

Sucha Singh and Chaman Lal Bhagat presented vote of thanks.

SC Morcha general secretary Adarsh Jathiar, co-convenor Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Sahil Sharma, Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha president Krishan Lal, ex Sarpanch Raj Kumar, Rajesh Gupta, Anupam Gupta, Pratibha Sharma, Arun Dubey, Jatin Sethi, Rajesh Saini besides others were also present.