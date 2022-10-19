Modi govt's decisions usher J&K into new dawn of development: BJP

Srinagar: Sat Sharma, former J&K BJP President and former Cabinet Minister, on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government's strong decisions have ushered Jammu and Kashmir into a new dawn marked by development.
He added that this is particularly evident after the total unification of J&K with the rest of India. "The Modi Government took historic decisions to transform the face of the region. Now, J&K has embarked on a new path of development," said Sat Sharma.
BJP leader stated that the Modi government has taken liberty to empower the common masses directly, particularly those, who were denied even the basic rights by the previous governments. “We, as sincere soldiers of BJP are sincerely trying to reach out to masses to sort out their issues,”he said.
Ashwani Sharma said that BJP leaders are attending to the public grievances in the remotest of regions to sort out their issues. He said that the main issues presented in the camp related to the water, electricity, lanes, drains, roads, health, revenue departments, Ration issue etc.