Modi govt's decisions usher J&K into new dawn of development: BJP

Srinagar: Sat Sharma, former J&K BJP President and former Cabinet Minister, on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government's strong decisions have ushered Jammu and Kashmir into a new dawn marked by development.

He added that this is particularly evident after the total unification of J&K with the rest of India. "The Modi Government took historic decisions to transform the face of the region. Now, J&K has embarked on a new path of development," said Sat Sharma.