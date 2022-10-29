Modi has fulfilled Vajpayee's dream: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party Incharge of J&K , on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of former prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee the day Article 370 was abrogated.

Speaking to Media , the BJP leader Tarun Chug said abrogation of Article 370 and 35(A) was the dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Behari Vajpayee.

"Late Shyama Prasad Mukherjee launched Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan movement in 1950 along with Late Vajpayee. The duo used their strenuous efforts to take the mission forward. However PM Modi abrogated the Article 370 & 35(A) on August 5, 2019 and thus accomplished their dream", Chugh said.