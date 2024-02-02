More people join BJP in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 2: BJP today said that a number of local businessmen, entrepreneurs, students from the Kashmir Valley officially joined it .

According to a press release, they joined under the leadership of Saba Bhat, In-Charge of Women SHG and NGO Sampark Abhiyan BJP Kashmir.

This event witnessed the presence of Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja, Adv Farooq Reshi, Salinder Singh, Manzoor Dar and other party members.

The decision to join BJP reflects the growing acknowledgment among the youth, entrepreneurs, other party members and businessmen that the party’s commitment to groundwork stands in stark contrast to the false narratives spread by other political entities. These new members believe in the transformative power of action over mere rhetoric, the press release added.