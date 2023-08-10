My aim is to ensure everyone is independent economically: Azad

Doda: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday lashed out at the previous regimes for “anti- people policies” and said that his all pro- people and developmental initiatives have been reversed by the present dispensation.

According to a press release, he was addressing public gatherings during his visit to Kapra, Ghati Morh and Karehi Chinta blocks today. He said the tough approach has hurt the people economically and unemployment level rose to unprecedented level during last several years. “ I as the Chief Minister of state build massive tourism projects، created Self Help Groups of unemployed engineers and ensured the rural economy is given a boost,” he said.

The former chief minister said when he started developmental works in triple shifts, it provided job opportunities to all those who were migrating to other states to earn their livelihood. “There was peace, prosperity and booming economy but when I look at the present situation people are under immense pressure. Running here and their seeking employment and manual jobs. This is what we have been reduced to,” Azad said.