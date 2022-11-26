My party committed to serve people: Azad

Jammu: Former Chief Minister and Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) today said that his party is committed to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note , he was addressing a party function. It added that large number of people belonging to different political and social organisation joined DAP at the function. He asked them to support his party , for overall development of state. Azad particularly expressed his concern over the unemployment faced by our youth, steep rise in prices of essential commodities and day to day problems of the people , after the J&K state has been brought down to the status of a union territory.