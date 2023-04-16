Navreh Milan at Jagati Township Rana lauds KPs for preserving their culture, traditions

Rana greeted the people on Navreh celebrations and prayed for the time to come when the displaced people will celebrate their festivals like Navreh in the scenic almond gardens and valleys of Kashmir along with their majority community brethren in true spirit of inclusiveness. He said both the communities are feeling nostalgic about the yesteryears and craving for Kashmir to get back to its glorious golden era.

In the presence of K K Khosa, President Kashmiri Samaj, B K Raina, Chairman AIMCCC, Desh Rattan, President AIMCCC, Prof A N Sadhu, B L Saraf, Retd Judge, B.L Bhat, Anil Dhar, Prof G L Koul, Priya Dhar, Anjali Kar, Meenu Misri, Rakesh Dass, Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Romesh Singh (Natti), Parveen Singh and others, Mr Devender Rana complimented Kashmiri Pandits for their initiative of setting up of Sharada Temple near the Line of Control on the banks of the Krishna Ganga and urged the Union Home Minister to take up the issue of opening of the Sharada Peeth in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the analogy of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. This will quench the spiritual thirst of Kashmiri Pandits, ardent devotees of Mata Sharda and revive the pristine glory of India’s greatest seat of learning, he added.