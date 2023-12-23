NC, Apni Party hold protest against Poonch killings

Srinagar, Dec 23: National Conference and Apni Party today held protests against the Poonch killings. Some leaders have demanded an inquiry into the incident.

National Conference on Saturday held a peaceful protest against the civilian killings in Bafliaz Poonch and demanded time-bound judicial probe into the incident, a press release said.

According to a press release, the protest was led by the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar. The protesters demanding justice for the victims were not allowed to leave the premises of the party headquarters by the police, who closed both the main gates leading to the party headquarters, the press release added. The functionaries condemned the killings of three civilians allegedly by the army and demanded a thorough judicial probe into the incident.

Earlier a resolution was unanimously passed by the party functionaries condemning the killings of five jawans and injury to two others in an attack in Poonch. A resolution also condemned the killing of three civilians in Poonch in the aftermath of the attack.

Interacting with the media on the occasion, Sagar said, “We demand justice for the families of civilians who were killed in the aftermath of the Poonch attack. Killers of innocent civilians must be unmasked and booked. It is therefore incumbent upon the authorities to immediately establish a judicial committee which will investigate in a free and fair manner.”

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his shock and profound annoyance over the mysterious deaths of four civilians in Poonch. In a statement Altaf Bukhari condemned the terrorist attack and appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure a thorough investigation into the civilian deaths so that those involved are identified and brought to justice.

He said, “While strongly condemning the terrorist attack that resulted in the deaths of five soldiers in Poonch, I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mysterious deaths of four civilians following the incident. I appeal to Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji to ensure a thorough investigation into the civilian deaths so that those responsible are identified. If the Army or security forces are found to be involved, the individuals accountable must be brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, Apni Party leaders and workers, led by the party’s provincial president, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, on Saturday, held a protest demonstration.

Apni Party leader Usman Majid in a post on X said that he is deeply saddened by the alleged killing of three civilians. He appreciated the government for compensation to affected families. He urged home ministry for a high level inquiry.