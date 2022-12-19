NC appoints office bearers for organisational block in Banihal

Banihal: With the approval of National Conference Provincial President Jammu, District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen on Monday constituted block Committee for newly created organisational block 'Banihal B' to strengthen the organisational network in the Banihal Assembly constituency.

According to a press note, the block Committee is having 16 office bearers and 13 executive members.

Parvez Ahmed Sheikh was appointed as Block president, Gulam Nabi Wani as Senior Vice President, Haji Saffdar Ali as block secretary, Liaqat Ahmed Wani, Mohd Amin Wani, Gulam Nabi Draboo, Mohd Amin Dhan , Abdul Latif Shah as Vice block presidents, Gulam Nabi Mir, Mujib Ahmed Dar, Sajad Ahmed Khan, Mohd Sadiq Lone, Shakil Ahmed Zohda, Naseer Ahmed Naik as Joint secretaries, Gulam Rasool Itoo as cashier, Ali Mohd Itoo as block Organiser, Gulam Mohd Naik, Bashir Ahmed Kuttey, Mohd Salim Khan, Naseer Ahmed Bhat, Haji Ghulam Mohidin Shah, Javed Ahmed Shah, Abdul Rashid Itoo, Abdul Rahman Zohda, Mohd Salim Zohda, Tanvir Ahmed Dar, Khurshid Ahmed Wani, Shabir Ahmed Rather and Abdul Rashid Naik as Executive Members.