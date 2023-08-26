NC asks govt to refrain from unilateral decisions on Wakf Imams

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday asked J&K administration to refrain from unilateral decisions with regards to appointment of Imams in Masjids that are under the direct management of J&K Waqf Board.

Expressing concern over the decision, party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq in a statement said, “While it is important to give young individuals opportunities, it is crucial to recognize that experience comes with age. For a religious institution like the Waqf board, it is necessary to have religious scholars with expertise not only in their religious domain but also in worldly affairs. It is not possible to replace seasoned Molvis, preachers, and Mauzins with a simple decision.”

“Even if the situation demands it, new recruits should undergo a probationary period under the guidance of seniors, and gradually transition out those who are unable to fulfill their responsibilities due to health or other reasons. However, making unilateral decisions is not only inappropriate but will also fail to achieve the intended purpose,” he added.