NC asks Sikh community to register as voters

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Minority wing organizer Sardar JS Azad on Thursday implored upon the Sikh residents of Jammu and Kashmir to register as voters and subsequently vote in huge numbers to thwart the underway attempts of demographic flooding and political disempowerment of J&K.

According to a press note, referring to the inclusion of 25 lakh new voters in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said in wake of its failure to live up to its promises, BJP is now trying to grab democratic space in JK through the back door.