NC committed to end urban poverty, unemployment : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the party will steadfastly work for people living on margins, facing poverty, and other deprivations.

He made these comments while addressing a meeting of Channapora constituency at Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

Dr Farooq said that the issues confronting Srinagar’s urban poor have compounded in the absence of an elected government. “Unfortunately, the city’s poor has not been the focus of the successive regimes since 2016. Issues pertaining to poverty alleviation, employment generation, and development have taken a back seat. Only such steps were taken that directly hit the poor and marginal traders living in the Srinagar city. People associated with the Kashmir crafts at different levels from manufacturing to exports are struggling for survival. The new ration policy ever since it has been in vogue has disturbed the nutritional demands of the people, particularly the poorer sections. The scenario in terms of basic utility services is no better, power outages, water shortage, and poor sanitary services define today's Srinagar,” he said.