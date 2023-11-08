NC committed to restoring rights, identity of J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 8 : The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that only his party will protect the rights, unique identity of Jammu and Kashmir and address the issues of its development starved people.

According to a press release, he was addressing a workers’ convention at Bandipora. The convention was organised by In Charge Constituency Nazir Malik. On the occasion Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Political Advisor tovice president Mudassar Shahmiri, North Zone President Javed Dar, Senior leaders Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Showkat Mir, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Advocate Hilal Lone and other officials were also present.

Omar said, “The other parties only talk about development. Any government is bound to work on a developmental front. We also talk about development, but at the same time we also talk about protecting our unique identity. We have repeatedly said that there is no trade-off between development and our rights. Both have to go hand in hand. Our right to live with dignity is as important as our right to have basic facilities. It’s only us who are working on multiple fronts.”

The NC president added that “We have also administered the region.” “ We also charged people over the usage of basic utility services like water and electricity but we never made it a burden for consumers. Today people pay hefty taxes but water and electricity supply is poor. During our tenure, we provided free ration, including 50 kg rice to not just flood victims, but to those living in non-flood areas for six months,” he said.

Warning the public against opportunistic and conspiratorial elements, Omar Abdullah said people need to be wary of them. “In 2019, they made a deal with Jammu and Kashmir and if needed in the future, these elements will not refrain from doing your deal again, because it is their nature and habit. These people prefer personal interests over people’s interests. They just want a bungalow, a car and security for themselves. These are the same people who were walking around openly in 2019 while we were under detention in prisons and were not allowed to go out. These are the people who live in five-star hotels,” he said.

He said that after August 5, 2019, people whose security has been reduced and those who have been increased should be distinguished for the public. “Today, security is not given on the basis of threat, but on the basis of how strong is your relationship with BJP? The more you make friends with BJP, the more security and vehicles you will get. After 2019, those people who see you walking around taking five or six extra vehicles, you should understand who these people are.”