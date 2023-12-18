NC committed to women empowerment in J&K: Sadhotra

Jammu, Dec 18 : National Conference Additional General Secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today strongly pitched for larger role to women in shaping destiny of the society, saying their presence in the democratic institutions could be catalyst of change in this regard.

“The women continue to suffer from discrimination and conditions are required to be created for their rapid growth as equal partners in the decision making,”Sadhotra said while addressing public meeting at Bantalab in the Jammu North Assembly Constituency, a press release said. It added that a rousing welcome was given by the participants of the public meeting on arrival of former minister at venue of the public meeting. He said the women those marginalised shall have to come forward for their empowerment and economic emancipation. “On its part, the National Conference has all along provided a platform to them to grow politically, economically and socially,” he said while referring to the reservation of 33 percent seats in the civic bodies and now vehemently supported women reservation bill in the Parliament. He recalled the political farsightedness and sagacity of the party leadership in incorporating political empowerment and economic emancipation of women in Naya Kashmir Charter way back in 1931.

Sadhotra said, “National Conference has pioneered several landmark initiatives like 50 percent seats in the medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh to open up avenues for girls in medical profession. “ The former minister, however, lamented over undoing the progressive measures taken during the National Conference led governments and criticised the BJP for robbing the people of their special identity by repealing Article 370 and bifurcating the vast princely state. “It is a grievous assault on culture, identity and glorious ethos of the three distinct Regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” he added. Sadhotra said the BJP has brought the self respecting people of Jammu and Kashmir to such a passé that they are forced to be apprehensive about their lands and jobs for the bonafide state subjects. The sword of uncertainty is looming large over the subjects in this part of the country, he added.