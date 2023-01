Srinagar: National Conference on Wednesday condemned the dismantling of the boundary wall and the guard quarters at Party General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar’s house at Humhama.

In a statement the party said that the demolition drive conducted at Sagar’s residence by government agencies clearly reek of political vendetta and the misuse of government machinery.

It further added that the government didn’t bother to even send a notice to the family concerned before going ahead with the demolition.