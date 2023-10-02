NC condoles demise

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah visited Jawahar Nagar to commiserate with the State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar on the passing away of his maternal grandmother.

He was accompanied by the party treasurer Shami Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Political Advisor to President Mushtaq Guroo, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri and Publicity Secretary GM Mir Saqi on the visit.

Joined by party functionaries, he offered fatiha for the deceased and prayed for peace to the departed soul on the occasion.

He also expressed profound sympathies and condolences to the bereaved household on their bereavement.