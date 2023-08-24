NC constitutes horticulture, agriculture committee

Srinagar: The newly formed Horticulture and Agriculture committee of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference convened its inaugural meeting at Nawa-e-Subha.

According to a press release, chaired by senior leader and North Zone President Javed Dar, the meeting took place to discuss matters pertaining to this sector.

Committee members including Muhammad Khalil Bandh, Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Saif-ud-Din Bhat, Showkat Hussain Ganaie, Mudassar Shahmiri, Khawaja Yaqoob Wani, Hilal Akbar Lone, Reyaz Khan, Irshad Kar & Sheikh Gayas Ud Din attended the meeting.

Issues concerning the horticulture and agriculture sectors were discussed threadbare during the breadth of the meeting. The committee participants shared their valuable insights and recommendations during the meeting. They discussed various issues including the costly and subpar availability of fertilisers and pesticides, the elevated expenses linked to packaging materials and transportation, the competitive challenges posed by fruits from Himachal Pradesh and international sources like Iran.