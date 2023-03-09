NC delegation joins protesting students, JKSSB aspirants

While expressing solidarity with the aggrieved aspirants, they said, “The unbending attitude of the government had pushed the aggrieved aspirants to take to the streets in protest.

Nothing significant is being done to allay the apprehensions of the job aspirants, it seems that the government doesnot give two hoots about what our educated youth are going through. Far from reaching out to aggrieved aspirants, the administration is resorting to highhandedness. In doing so the administration is letting slip to its real face. Why is the future of hundreds of job aspirants being put into the hands of those who lack credibility.”