NC demands basic amenities for people of Srinagar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) today demanded basic amenities for the people in Srinagar city.
Addressing a press conference here Youth National Conference (YNC) Provincial President and former SMC Mayor Salman Ali Sagar said that what is needed in Srinagar city is basic amenities. Party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar was also present at the press conference.
“The idea behind the Smart City Project was to give a decent quality of life to citizens in terms of a clean and sustainable environment and application of smart solutions to public issues keeping the citizens at the centre. This is not happening. The promised developmental dividends of the Smart City project continue to remain untraceable on the ground across Srinagar. It goes beyond the reach of the reason that till date, there has been no forward movement witnessing infrastructural,” Salman Sagar said.
He alleged that the ongoing haphazard works across Srinagar in the name of smart city project has increased the vulnerability of Srinagar city dwellers.
He lamented what he described as the massive urban mess, the city of Srinagar finds itself in. Salman said, “There is nothing smart about the smart city project. Projects which did not see the light of the day are smart parking, cleaning of water bodies, solid waste management, affordable housing, and improving basic public utility services. We only get to see the shrinking of roads in the name of the coveted project,” he said.
Entire city has been defaced. Roads are being choked, regular traffic jams, partial road closures have crippled the city. Commuters, office goers, traders and students continue to remain at the receiving end of it. Ideally the works should have been carried out in a phased manner and by taking all the stakeholders on board,” he said.
The idea of having cycle tracks has not fared well in other parts of the country, why is it then being implemented in Srinagar, he said. “In urban spaces where we find it very difficult to increase the width of roads. On the contrary the authorities are heedlessly narrowing down the main arterials in the city center. Eventually congestion and lack of other means of public commute will force the government to demolish these cycle tracks in the foreseeable future. It is good to push cycling as a habit but pushing the existing road infrastructure to rack and ruin is totally unpalatable. All this is being done to give contracts to few families,” he said.