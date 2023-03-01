NC demands basic amenities for people of Srinagar

He alleged that the ongoing haphazard works across Srinagar in the name of smart city project has increased the vulnerability of Srinagar city dwellers.

He lamented what he described as the massive urban mess, the city of Srinagar finds itself in. Salman said, “There is nothing smart about the smart city project. Projects which did not see the light of the day are smart parking, cleaning of water bodies, solid waste management, affordable housing, and improving basic public utility services. We only get to see the shrinking of roads in the name of the coveted project,” he said.

Entire city has been defaced. Roads are being choked, regular traffic jams, partial road closures have crippled the city. Commuters, office goers, traders and students continue to remain at the receiving end of it. Ideally the works should have been carried out in a phased manner and by taking all the stakeholders on board,” he said.