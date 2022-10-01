NC denounces BJP for remarks against Dr Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday took strong exception to a statement by a BJP leader against party president Dr Farooq Abdullah saying “such atrocious remarks smacks of political vendetta.”

Reacting strongly to the remarks made by a BJP leader against Dr Farooq, Party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “I condemn the remarks in strongest possible terms and on behalf of my party rank and file. Using such language against the tallest leader of Jammu and Kashmir shows the mindset of the BJP.”

Demanding legal action against a BJP functionary, Imran added, “It’s shocking how BJP is playing the role of a judge and an executioner. They are trying to step into a domain where they have no authority and role. Such statements inevitably make a mockery of the country's top autonomous organisations.”