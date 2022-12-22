NC dismayed at plight of aggrieved JKSSB aspirants due to cancellation of selection lists

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over the plight of skilled educated youth who have been pushed to wall due to cancellation of four selection lists in the last four months.

In a statement, while sympathising with aggrieved aspirants, Party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “It seems that the present day government gives two hoots about what happens to our educated, skilled unemployed youth. How shameful is the fact that list after list is being annulled; not even a day passes when one or the other selection list doesn’t end up in a scam.

The very future of our educated youth is being played with. Most of the aspirants have crossed their upper age limits and won’t be able to apply for the same posts in the future. The government is answerable why the merit of our youth is being robbed under broad daylight.