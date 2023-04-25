NC expels Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar for 6 years

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) today expelled its former MLA from Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar for six years for “anti-party activities.”
In a tweet, NC said that the order to remove him was issued by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.
“Shri Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA R/O Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for 6 years in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the General Secretary JKNC,” the NC said in the tweet.
Ishfaq Jabbar had won the 2014 assembly polls on NC ticket. He was also district President Ganderbal. He had developed serious differences with party leadership and had revolted against the party leadership. Earlier, today NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Ganderbal and addressed a party meeting there. He warned those party members who are working against its interests.”Discipline is the most important thing and such people will not be allowed to remain in the organisation,”he said.