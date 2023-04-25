NC expels Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar for 6 years

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) today expelled its former MLA from Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar for six years for “anti-party activities.”

In a tweet, NC said that the order to remove him was issued by party general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

“Shri Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ex MLA R/O Ganderbal has been removed from the basic membership of JKNC for 6 years in view of his anti-party activities and causing indiscipline. The order has been issued by the General Secretary JKNC,” the NC said in the tweet.