NC has history of struggle, triumph: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday chaired an interaction with the party functionaries of district Srinagar at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar.

A statement of NC issued here said that interacting with the functionaries, Abdullah said, “NC is the byname of the aspirations of people of J&K. The party has been at the forefront of J&K politics for nearly a century now, playing a pivotal role in the socio-political emancipation of its people. We have a long and proud history of struggle and triumph. It was not until the leadership of Sheikh Sahib that the people of JK began to truly unite as one people in their fight for the restoration of their rights. His philosophy of secularism and equity was very successful in rallying our people behind the cause of our growth and development. The philosophy is very relevant today.”