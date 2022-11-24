NC pays tributes to Khawaja Sanaullah Bhat on his 13th death anniversary

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday paid rich tributes to the veteran journalist and the father figure of press in Kashmir Khwaja Sonaullah Bhat on his 13th death anniversary.

Dr Farooq Abdullah while paying tributes to the Late Sonaullah Bhat said, “Khwaja Sahib was devoted to objective journalism and he was the one who introduced street sale of newspapers.

A trendsetter, he never compromised on truth and human values. Khawaja Sahib’s daily column in daily Aftab ‘’Khazar Souchta Hai Wular Kay Kinaray’’ discussed a number of issues contributing to problems in contemporary society. I pay my earnest tributes to him and pray to Almighty to elevate his stations in Jannat,” he said.